Heavy rain continues to flood the Sunshine State

If you are planning on a summer vacation in sunny Florida this week, well… Pack the umbrella.

An area of low pressure will continue to drive rich, tropical moisture into the not-so-Sunshine State. Combined with a stalled surface front over the Florida/Georgia line, this steady stream of humid air will continue to provide the “fuel” for on-and-off thunderstorms throughout the Florida peninsula.

The result? Very heavy rain from Tallahassee south to Miami. In fact, here are the preliminary 48-hour rainfall totals as of 9am Wednesday, June 7:

Boca Raton: 9.90″

Fort Lauderdale: 4.85″

Gainesville: 4.25″

Miami: 3.54″

Fort Myers: 3.45″

Jacksonville: 2.65″

As of 8pm, #KeyWest has received 3.27" for the day (record was 1.62"), Marathon 3.30". #FLwx #FLKeys 🌧️☂️ — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) June 8, 2017

And the rain won’t stop, at least not for the next several days. This means that serious flooding is possible, both inland and along the coasts.

The rain is a welcomed sight for Florida, which is experiencing extreme drought conditions, per the U.S. Drought Monitor. The caveat to receiving heavy rain is the nature of receiving too much, too soon: It does not have enough time to filter through the soil to replenish the groundwater and aquifers. Instead, it accumulates on roadways and in low-lying areas, providing the potential to stall out vehicles and undermining the structural integrity of the roads.

It will take several days before the surface low moves east of Florida and the front moves south. Therefore, be extra cautious if you are heading south for a Florida summer vacation: Air travel may be delayed, and heavy rain may cause vehicles to hydroplane on interstates as well as highways.