Guntersville Public Library’s new amphitheater is finished, will boast events for kids and adults

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Crews finished the amphitheater at the Guntersville Public Library, and now it’s a free space for events, to relax, or to read a book.

Bettie Scott Kennamer Memorial Amphitheater is finished and ready to use behind the Guntersville Public Library. Already, an event a few days ago drew a crowd.

“It is free. The programs we will be giving here will all be free. We will try to have food truck vendors, some people coming in for folks to buy food, but most of the time they’re going to be able to bring what they want and enjoy the space,” said Guntersville Public Library Director Beth Wheeler-Dean. “We’re going to have movies, we have some concerts coming up. We are more than willing to have people come in and say ‘hey, we would like to do this in your amphitheater’, and we would be glad to let them.”

It’s a space open for enjoyment and events. It was entirely donated to the city. There will be programs for adults and for families.

“The library is working to give quality programming and an excellent outdoor atmosphere to the members of our community that they don’t have to pay for. So, come and enjoy it,” Wheeler-Dean added.

On Saturday, June 10, the library is showing Dirty Dancing at the amphitheater in honor of its 30th anniversary. There will be free popcorn and drinks. Library staff says you’re welcome to bring your own ‘adult drink.’ The movie will start at 8:00 p.m.

All of the events will be listed on the library’s website as they are scheduled.