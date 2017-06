× Decatur homeowner says Molotov cocktail destroyed vehicle and damaged home

DECATUR, Ala. — Fire crews rushed to a home in the 400 block of 7th Avenue NW just before 4:15 Wednesday morning.

A family inside says someone threw a Molotov cocktail into a car parked in the driveway.

The fire destroyed the vehicle and damaged another vehicle in the driveway and damaged the home.

Police are on the scene investigating.

Stay with WHNT News 19 for more details on this developing story.

A Decatur family gets a scary wake up when they said someone threw a Molotov cocktail into a car parked in their driveway. No injuries @whnt pic.twitter.com/UFDNnmCv30 — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) June 7, 2017