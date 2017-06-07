Crews to begin roadwork on Spring Avenue in Decatur Wednesday night

DECATUR, Ala. – A contractor with Decatur Utilities will work to install a new water and gas main crossing at the intersection of Spring Avenue SW and Tammy street in Decatur Wednesday night.

The work will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Thursday, June 8.

The section of road on Spring Avenue between Cedar Lake Road and Tammy Street will be closed for the duration of the project.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and to be aware of detour routes and utility workers present in the work zone.