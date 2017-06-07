UPDATE: 12-year-old girl drowns near Wilson Dam Wednesday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. -- Muscle Shoals Police have confirmed that a girl drowned near Wilson Dam Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say they received a call around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday that a girl, age 12, had been swept into a drainage pipe near the TVA Reservation Rock Pile Waterfall.

Muscle Shoals Rescue was able to free the girl from the pipe and she was then taken to a nearby hospital, where she was confirmed dead, according to Lt. Robert Newton with Muscle Shoals PD.

Tennessee Valley Authority has released this statement regarding the incident:

TVA would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the child at this difficult time. We have secured the area and are working with the local authorities to understand how this tragedy occurred.

Officials say that TVA and Sheffield Police are handling the investigation.