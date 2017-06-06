× WWII Veteran honors friends, soldiers on 73rd anniversary of D-Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – June 6 marks 73 years since the invasion of Normandy during World War II, also known as “D-Day.” US, British and Canadian forces stormed five different beaches along a 50-mile stretch of the Normandy region of France.

To honor the soldiers, people in Huntsville had the opportunity to meet some of those brave survivors.

The local chapter of the Association of the United States Army met to recognize the anniversary. One of the guest speakers, WWII veteran, Mr. George Mills.

“Our division was to land and start the drive towards Paris and we landed as soon as they established the beachhead, our first combat was at Saint Lo and from there on all the way to Paris,” said Mills.

Mills and the rest of his division were on the way to liberate the city of Paris. As a result, hundreds of thousands of men lost their lives.

“It took that many lives to get the freedom back that those countries had,” said Mills.

The event is just one of the many honoring those who lost their lives to free others.

“History needs to be taught so young people will know that some day they may have to do the same thing,” said Mills. “They may have to liberate some other countries…or even America themselves.”