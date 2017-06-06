× Roy Moore makes first campaign stop in north Alabama, says he would “absolutely” support clean Obamacare repeal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Roy Moore made his first campaign stop in north Alabama since announcing his candidacy for the US Senate. He spoke briefly to the Republican Women of Huntsville’s luncheon, along with candidates Randy Brinson and Representative Mo Brooks.

The former Alabama Chief Justice feels he has solid ground to build on, “I think my base is motivated, and I think you’ll see what you saw the last election, that there will be an overwhelming support.”

Moore even uses a line we’ve heard from Congressman Mo Brooks in his campaign announcement. Moore says, “I think I not only talk the talk, I walk the walk. A lot of the politicians will say the right things, but when it comes to testing, they don’t stand up. I’ve stood up, and I think people know it.”

He told the crowd at the luncheon that he supported the president’s vision.

He told us he wants to see a clean repeal of Obamacare, “I think health care should be voted on. I think we should repeal Obamacare, and I think that’s what the people of Alabama want, the people of this country want.”

Clean repeal would remove protections for people with pre-existing conditions and would roll back Medicaid expansions — both flashpoints of the conversation so far.

But Moore also has a broader vision for health care’s future, “I have a vision of what the health care system should look like, and it doesn’t include the federal government. It includes state government and opening borders to free competition among the states. And I think that would provide more health care for the people of this country.”

He told the crowd his values will guide him in the senate.