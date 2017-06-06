× One man in hospital after wreck, Huntsville police investigating

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating a wreck that sent one man to the hospital with minor injuries.

The wreck happened around 12:30 Tuesday morning on North Memorial Parkway, just north of Interstate 565.

According to police, the driver of a pickup truck was traveling north on the access road when he struck a guard rail, sending the truck on its side.

He was able to get out of the truck before it caught fire.

Part of the access road had to be shut down for nearly an hour to clear the wreck.