One man arrested after police chase in Madison County

Madison County, Ala. – One man is behind bars, after leading deputies on a high speed chase that lasted 30 minutes.

Around 10:30 Monday night, a woman tells Madison County deputies she and a passenger stopped at a store in Harvest. When she got out, the passenger decided to drive away.

A deputy spotted the white BMW at Mooresville Road and Interstate 565. The deputy tried to pull the car over, and that’s when the chase began. It went east on I-565 to County Line Road, with speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

The driver eventually gave up in a field on Swancott Road near Pryor Road.

There were no injuries in the chase, but the driver is facing a number of charges.

Swancott Road was closed for about an hour while deputies searched the car.