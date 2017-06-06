Limestone County to host paint and craft classes at senior centers

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The Limestone County Council on Aging will begin hosting paint and craft classes at each senior center starting Wednesday, June 7th. Classes are open to anyone in the community who is age 60 or older. The schedules are as follows:

Tanner Senior Center- 1st Wednesday of each month, begins June 7th, at 10:00 a.m.

Ardmore Senior Center- Every Thursday, begins June 8th, at 9:30 a.m.

Athens Senior Center- 2nd Tuesday of each month, Begins June 13 at 12:00 p.m.

Elkmont Senior Center- 2nd Wednesday of each month, begins June 14 at 10:00 a.m.

East Limestone Senior Center- 4th Tuesday of each month, begins June 20 at 9:30 a.m.

Owens Senior Center- 3rd Wednesday of each month, begins June 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Goodsprings Senior Center- 3rd Thursday of each month, begins July 21 at 9:45 a.m.