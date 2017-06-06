× Bonnaroo 2017 Forecast: Pack plenty of sunscreen!

This year, weather conditions will be quite favorable for festival goers heading to Manchester, Tennessee for Bonnaroo 2017.

Not only will rain be missing from the forecast for the 4-day music fest, but the two days prior to the festival will be dry as well, mitigating the potentially muddy situation that occurs when thousands of concert-goers descend on the Tennessee farmland.

But dry conditions can still impact your concert experience: Be sure to dress for the large temperature swings that occur from sun-up to sun-down, and protect yourself from the UV rays as well as the intense sunshine that occurs during mid-June in the South.

Wednesday night through Thursday

Early festival-goers may choose to set up camp Wednesday night through Thursday morning in order to get a prime location and be ready for the music to start on Thursday afternoon.

If you are choosing to go this route, be sure to pack enough warm clothing and camp gear for chilly temperatures, since overnight lows will be in the low-to-mid 50s.

By Thursday afternoon, temperatures will gradually climb back into the upper 70s/lower 80s before dropping into the 60s again after sundown. A northerly breeze will make it feel a tad cooler than the thermometer indicates — it’ll feel comfortable in the sun, but a tad chilly in the shade. In other words, the calendar may say mid-June, but it will feel more like mid-April! As always, don’t forget to protect your skin from the sun’s burning rays by applying (and re-applying) sunscreen.

Thursday night through Friday morning

Similar to Wednesday night, it may prove beneficial to pack warm weather gear for Thursday night since temperatures will drop once again into the mid-to-upper 50s, which is 10 degrees cooler than normal for mid-June.

On Friday, the wind will die down, which will allow temperatures to warm into the mid-80s under a mostly sunny sky. A few more clouds will drift through the region, but rain is not expected Friday afternoon. Instead, the main concerns, weather-wise, is the need to remain hydrated as well as protecting your skin from the sun.

Saturday and Sunday: The Heat Returns

By Friday night, the wind shifts direction and begins to blow from the southeast. As a result, humid air returns to Manchester, and overnight temperatures will not drop as low as the previous nights — in the low-to-mid 60s.

The heat will build Saturday afternoon as plentiful sunshine as well as the increased humidity allows temperatures to climb into the upper 80s. For many, this will be stifling hot: Be sure to drink plenty of water, avoid drinking excessive alcohol, and seek shade as frequently as possible.

Temperatures will gradually cool into the upper 60s Saturday night, but the heat returns on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Once again, it will be very hot Sunday, so be sure to hydrate properly while enjoying the different tents at the festival.

