AMBER alert issued in Tennessee for missing Georgia teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide AMBER alert for a missing Georgia girl. Police say 14-year-old Skylee Morgan was last seen at a Baymont Inn on Interstate 75 northbound in Calhoun, Georgia. Authorities believe she may be in extreme danger.

Skylee is a white female, 5-feet-5-inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds with blue eyes and long brown hair in a pony tail. Investigators believe she may be in the Chattanooga area now.

AMBER Alert: Statewide AMBER Alert issued for 14 y/o Skylee Morgan. May be in Chattanooga area. 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/aAuCP3erRE — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 6, 2017

Authorities in Georgia activated the Levi’s Call, the Georgia AMBER Alert system, for Skylee Morgan Tuesday. They believe she was taken by Emily Paige Sherer. The Gordon County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office says the two are likely in a 2017 blue Subaru Impreza with Arizona tag CAS2410.