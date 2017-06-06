× A new trend in robocalling: Scammers going to straight to voicemail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Instances of robocalls are continuing to rise. Now the Better Business Bureau warns of a new trend.

Spammers and scammers are targeting your voicemail.

“The telephone never rang on their line, yet they go to their voicemail and they find these calls,” said Elizabeth Garcia, CEO of the Better Business Bureau North Alabama.

Tuesday night at 10 WHNT News 19 is taking action to help you in case you get such a call.