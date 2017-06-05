× The city of Fort Payne is cracking down on business license checks

FORT PAYNE, ALA. – “You know people tend to get a little lax in their business.”

The city of Fort Payne hasn’t had a license inspector for two years. That all changed in May.

“Andy Park our city clerk handed me four pages of business owners that were basically delinquent,” says Mike Griggs, License Inspector and Special Service.

As the new inspector, Mike Griggs will be calling and visiting businesses on that list.

“A lot of the people that were on the list may be plumbers or roofers or people along that line that may live in the county or something and will eventually come into Fort Payne and do a job.”

Regardless of the type of business — if you provide a service in Fort Payne, you must renew your license every year.

“We’ll give folks…. like next year January 1 will give you til February 1 and by that time you need to hopefully be paid,” says Griggs.

Because if you don’t, you could face some serious consequences.

“The first thing would be the court appointment and come see the judge and at that point… we hope it doesn’t come to that. It’s a pretty stiff fine. It could be as much as 500 dollars a day for every day that it’s late and then it could be up to so many days in jail.”

Griggs will be inspecting businesses throughout the summer.