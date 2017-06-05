Police investigate multiple break-ins in southwest Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are on the scene of multiple break-ins in the southern part of the city. The break-ins happened at a Family Dollar store and an O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Officers were called to the Family Dollar on Triana Blvd. this morning after someone smashed in the front doors. Officers discovered the thief took a cash register from the store.

Officers also responded to the O’Reilly Auto Parts on Bob Wallace Avenue. Investigators say the thieves got into the safe in the store and cleaned it out.

Investigators confirm to WHNT News 19 thieves also emptied a safe at the Raceway convenience store on Highway 431 before heading to the Family Dollar store. Officers say the thieves pried the doors open at the gas station.

Huntsville Police are searching for two men who were dressed in all black. Investigators say they were both wearing black ski masks.

If you have any information on these crimes, you’re asked to call Huntsville Police.