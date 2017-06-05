× Police chase leads to one man in custody

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police arrested a man for stealing a pickup truck early Monday morning, but not before he led them on a chase.

Around 12:30 am, police spotted a stolen truck on Johnson Road near Leeman Ferry Road. When police attempted to pull the truck over, the driver drove away. The driver went down Jonhson Road, to Triana Boulevard, then through several neighborhoods.

He finally turned into the Valley Garden apartments on 12th Street — where he damaged a parked car. That’s when he decided to try and out run police on foot. A few minutes later he was taken into custody, with a list of charges.