HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating a wreck involving a pedestrian on Memorial Parkway. The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of Memorial Parkway just north of Oakwood Avenue.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

As of 11 p.m. the north and southbound lanes of Memorial Parkway are closed.