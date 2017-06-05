Limestone County School’s CHOW Bus rolls out again this week
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County schools is providing an answer to children who won’t have access to a hot breakfast or lunch like they do at school.
The Combating Hunger on Wheels, or CHOW, bus is returning this summer to help students without access to food. The bus will run Monday-Thursday from June 5th through the 20th. No meals are served on July 3-4 or on Fridays.
The bus will stop at multiple locations for lunch and breakfast and will remain for about 30 minutes before moving on. Here is a list of stops for breakfast and lunch for June 5-8:
Breakfast
7:45 – 8:10 – Owens Elementary School, front parking lot
7:30 – 8:00 – Ardmore Boys and Girls Club
8:00 – 9:00 – Piney Chapel Cafeteria
9:00 – 9:30 – Athens Counseling Center
Lunch
10:30 – 11:00 – Athens Renaissance Learning
11:15 – 11:45 – Madison Street Baptist Church Parking Lot
12:10 – 1:00 – Ardmore Boys and Girls Club
10:00 – 10:30 – West Limestone Football Field Area
11:00 – 11:30 – Owens Elementary School front parking lot
11:30 – 12:00 – Career Technical Center Front Parking Lot
Children 18 years and younger eat free. Breakfast is $2.50 and lunch is $4 for adults.
For more information, visit the Limestone County Schools homepage.