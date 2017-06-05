× Lead doctor at Hampton Cove pain facility has medical license revoked for “lack of basic medical knowledge”

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. – WHNT News 19 has learned that Dr. Rodney Rothstein, head of the Family Med Care Center in Hampton Cove, had his medical license revoked late last month. The practice is also known as Regional Spine & Wrist Center.

That comes days after we learned another doctor at the center, Dr. Weston James Welker had his license to prescribe medicine suspended. The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners had Welker’s license to prescribe suspended until September, when they’ll have a hearing. The ABME says Dr. Welker prescribed controlled substances for no legitimate medical purpose. They also claim he practiced specialized pain management without proper training or credentials.

Last week, WHNT News 19 called the center, we were told, apart from Dr. Welker, Dr. Rothstein was out for continuing education and would be back soon.

We’ve since learned that Rothstein had his license outright revoked last Wednesday.

The ABME says Rothstein “demonstrated lack of basic medical knowledge or clinical competency.”

He was on probation, but the board found he didn’t live up to his end of the bargain by finding a supervising physician.

He’s no longer allowed to practice medicine in the state.

We called and visited the center, and they won’t tell us what they’re recommending to patients. They promised to get back to us.