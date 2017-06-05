× Jack Doss resigns as Mae Jemison High School boys basketball coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Our news partner AL.com has confirmed legendary Huntsville basketball coach Jack Doss has submitted his resignation.

Doss holds the AHSAA record for bringing home 10 state championships. Jemison went 33-4 overall and 27-0 against in-state foes last season en route to a Class 5A title. Doss was named USA Today Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

Doss ranks fourth in the AHSAA for all-time wins with 812 during his time with Jemison, J.O. Johnson (two state titles), Butler (five titles) and Hayes (two titles). He was inducted into the AHSAA Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and to the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007.

Huntsville City Schools is expected to release a statement this afternoon.

