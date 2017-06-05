× Galen’s Restaurant replaces Mullins in Five Points community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — For over half a century, Mullins Restaurant was a staple in the Five Points community– but a new restaurant will be opening in Mullins’ place in just a couple of weeks.

“We’ve been looking to expand into another location, and we thought the time was right, and the location was right. Great location here,” said Steve Turner, owner of Galen’s Restaurant.

Galen’s Restaurant opened their first location in New Hope in 2012, and are bringing a new breakfast and lunch option to the Huntsville community.

Although the Mullins family restaurant will no longer be in Huntsville, they’ll still be remembered by Galen’s.

“We’ve known them for quite some time, great folks, they gave me this picture, we’re gonna put up here in the restaurant,” Turner said.

The currently empty chairs and tables are expected to invite customers in for a hearty American breakfast and lunch starting June 19th at 5 a.m.