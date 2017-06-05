From warm and humid to cool and dry this week

A strong southwesterly flow has kept the Tennessee Valley feeling soupy for days. Temperatures reached the upper 80s through the weekend with dewpoints near 70. Dewpoints measure how much moisture is in the air with a dewpoint over 60 usually considered uncomfortably humid. This isn’t abnormal for early June, but you might still be relieved to know it’s going to feel more like early May by midweek.

A cold front will move south over Northern Alabama Tuesday morning to usher in cooler and drier air. The front does also come with more showers Tuesday morning and afternoon, so be prepared for one more wet day. By Tuesday evening the front will have cleared the Tennessee Valley and the dry air will start to take hold.

Wednesday and Thursday will likely be the most comfortable days this week. A stiff north wind will help keep highs down near 80 degrees with morning lows in the upper 50s. Pair those temperatures with mostly sunny skies and dewpoints in the 50s, and you’ll have some great outdoor weather! Before you head out to the park remember that some communities, like Haleyville and Fort Payne, have received over 2 inches of rain since Friday. That means muddy yards and parks are still possible.

The dry weather will continue through the end of our week, but temperatures will start to rise again. We’ll make it back into the upper 80s to near 90 by the weekend. Enjoy the relief this week before summer returns this weekend!