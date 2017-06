FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police hope you can help them find Anthony W. Pounders.

Officers describe 51-year-old Pounders as being 6′ tall and weighing 195 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Pounders was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

Pounders was last seen walking in the area of Veterans Drive and Marriott Shoals.

Officers ask anyone with information on Pounders’ location to please call Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.