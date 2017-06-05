× Falkville High, Hartselle Junior High broken into

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Glass repairmen were called to two different schools in two different districts after officials found they were broken into Monday morning.

Falkville High and Hartselle Junior High, from Morgan County Schools and Hartselle City Schools, respectively, both had their front glass doors shattered.

Superintendent Vic Wilson with Hartselle City Schools tells WHNT News 19 the break-ins at the two schools are very similar, and he believes it may be the same person or persons responsible for both incidents.

Workmen replacing glass at Falkville High say at least two exterior doors, including the front door, were shattered, in addition to interior office doors.

Dr. Wilson says there seems to be minimal damage. Falkville Police and Hartselle Police are investigating.