Entertainment lineup announced for Albertville’s 2017 Main Street Music Festival

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville’s popular Main Street Music Festival is coming up in August, and Monday, organizers announced the entertainment lineup.

This year’s Main Street Music Festival in downtown Albertville will be held August 4th and 5th, a Friday and Saturday.

“We can’t wait,” said City of Albertville Communications Specialist Robin Gore.

Organizers revealed the entertainment lineup a bit later than usual this year. “It’s been very much-anticipated because we usually announce in May, but one of our artists this year had the pleasure of performing at Rock the South in Cullman, their mega-fest, so we waited on his performance on Saturday,” Gore explained.

“Headlining our festival this year is Bret Michaels. He’s going to perform on Friday night. He is a global superstar, reality TV celebrity, and opening for him Friday will be Riley Green, actually, from Jacksonville,” Gore said.

“Saturday night we have John Anderson. We are thrilled. He’s a country music legend. We have country newcomer Jacob Bryant opening for John. We’ve never done three acts on Saturday, but we’re bringing in our Sweet Tea Trio as well, to start the night off.”

As always, the event is free and open to everyone. There will be food vendors, displays, drinks, and activities for kids. The festival starts Friday afternoon and runs into the evening with the entertainment acts. It will pick up again Saturday morning.

Organizers say they’re thankful for the level of sponsorships they’ve collected this year. City leaders say the event is a great way to bring people to Marshall County.