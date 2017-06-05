× DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug roundup, arresting 25 people

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – An arrest was made in every single city in DeKalb County.

“We had arrests all the way from Mentone to Mount Vernon to Kilpatrick to Grove Oak,” says Sheriff Jimmy Harris of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office pairs with agencies from all over the county a few times a year for these roundups.

“We work cases all during the year and then a lot of those cases we’ve made buys off of them up to three times. We turn those over to the grand jury and then the grand jury issues a warrant,” says Sheriff Harris.

During this last roundup they received 29 warrants and made 25 arrests.

“Any time you do this you end up with a lot of other arrests.”

Arrests ranged from drug usage to drug distribution to even thefts.

“When you have a big round up like this and make this many arrests, you’ll see things slow down for two or three weeks.”

Sheriff Harris says not only is it easier to tackle the county when the agencies combine, but it strengthens forces as well.

“It builds relationships and that’s what we want to do, because when they feed that information to the task force; then we’re able to make a case.”