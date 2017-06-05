Cullman businesses not happy with Rock The South Concert Goers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CULLMAN, Ala. – After people rocked out all weekend at Rock The South it's time to say goodbye to another year. Concert attendee Kandy Goodno said it was a lot fun even though it was overcrowded.

Goodno missed out on seeing some of her favorite artists, because of mother nature. On Saturday, heavy storms shut down the concert for several hours causing the more than 30,000 concert goers to seek shelter. "It seems like every place nearby everyone ended up going to. With all of those people it was just chaos," Goodno explained.

She waited out the storm at Lowe's. "I think most of the concert goers were all over the store sitting in chairs, waiting around trying to get back in. It was crazy, I think the employees there were getting aggravated. I think they were trying to get people to leave," Goodno explained.

One Cullman community member said she was at Lowe's shopping at the time the concert goers arrived. She said people were smoking, fighting, and drunk inside of the store.

Goodno said to her knowledge no one was acting out of line in the store. "It seemed like everybody was friendly. We didn't have any trouble with anybody," Goodno said.

People also went to Walmart and CVS to seek shelter. The CVS across from the venue confirms to WHNT that some concert goers trashed their store while waiting for the weather to clear. The store didn't specify how much damage was done.

Cullman's Chief of Police Kenny Culpepper said when lightning was seen on the radar they made the decision to stop the concert briefly. He said ideally concert goers would've went back to their cars to wait out the storm. He said some people may have come with someone else or may have been on the opposite side of the park, so they had to find shelter.

Chief Culpepper said they did respond to some complaints from businesses. "One business had reached capacity. They couldn't fit any more people inside, so they locked their door. Somebody was knocking trying to get in," Chief Culpepper explained.

He said businesses were concerned other customers couldn't get in. He said even though there were complaints there were some businesses that didn't mind helping out. "We appreciate the outside businesses stepping up and helping during an emergency. I know it was inconvenient," Chief Culpepper explained.

He said he understands community members complaints about the extra people in town, but said they will try to solve some of the problems in the future. "But with something like a weather event where you have to have an evacuation, it's a little unexpected," Chief Culpepper explained.