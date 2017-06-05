× City of Huntsville says public restrooms a possibility for Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Recent renovations at Huntsville’s Big Spring Park have it looking more beautiful than ever. It’s a big draw to get citizens outside and downtown. But some citizens think there is one little thing missing: public restrooms.

The City of Huntsville said a number of citizens have expressed interest in adding public bathrooms to Big Spring Park in the future. Cynthia Hart said she thinks it would definitely make the park more user friendly.

“It would be a nice added advantage to a beautiful park to have facilities that are welcoming and clean,” she said.

Huntsville City Administrator John Hamilton said it’s something they’ve been looking at for awhile.

“We’re looking at options. Really the best solution we think is to renovate some portion of a building so there’s limited choices on that right now, so we’re looking at choices,” he explained.

Downtown Huntsville Inc. CEO Chad Emerson said with the amount of foot traffic it gets, it could really be helpful for downtown guests.

“You’re starting to see on the weekends and weekday evenings, and really throughout the day so many users downtown. So that would be a nice asset to add to the park experience,” he said.

But he knows that it has to be done right, such as how many bathrooms does it need? When would they be open? How would they be kept clean?

“The concept is really really strong, now it’s just about getting the details correct,” said Emerson.

Hamilton said they have no set time line for this yet, but they’re working on it.

“Anything that we can do to make it easier, more convenient, we’d certainly like to be able to if we can,” he said.