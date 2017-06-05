× Big Spring Crush 2017 tickets are on sale now!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A bottle cork pop and a toast was an appropriate way to start the announcement of Huntsville’s fourth annual Big Spring Crush in downtown Huntsville’s Big Spring Park Monday morning.

Over 150 wines, live music, food trucks, grape stomping, and this year, a new addition– nine representatives from wineries across the country.

“It’s going to give a lot higher quality wines and these people are really going to know their stuff inside and out, so you’ll be able to ask them anything you want about the wine,” said Ashley Ryals, owner of Homegrown LLC.

There are a few different ticket options, including a VIP ticket that gets you into the festival early and includes a dining package.

“Tickets are officially on sale. And our general admission tickets are only $40 for only the month of June,” Ryals said.

This downtown wine festival is set for Saturday, September 16, 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online; no tickets will be sold at the event.

For more information: https://homegrownhuntsville.com/eventpage/big-spring-crush/