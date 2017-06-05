× Basketball coaching legend Jack Doss retiring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Legendary Huntsville basketball coach Jack Doss is retiring. Huntsville City Schools issued a news release Monday evening.

“I’ve been blessed,” Doss said, and I “have seen the Good Lord make things happen that I didn’t think could happen.”

Doss holds the AHSAA record for bringing home 10 state championships. Doss most recently coached at Mae Jemison High School. The boys’ team went 33-4 overall and 27-0 against in-state foes last season en route to a Class 5A title. Doss was named USA Today Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

Doss ranks fourth in the AHSAA for all-time wins with 812 during his time with Jemison, J.O. Johnson (two state titles), Butler (five titles) and Hayes (two titles). He was inducted into the AHSAA Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and to the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007.

This year marked Doss’ 70th birthday. In the statement from Huntsville City Schools, Doss said, “While I am still blessed with good health, I would like to mark a few things off my bucket list.”

Doss won his 800th game back in January, and leaves with an all-time record of 812-329.

Doss has fond memories of a career that gave him the opportunity to coach such players as Charles Barkley, Ennis Whatley, Bobby Lee Hurt, Buck Johnson, Trevor Lacey, and most recently, John Petty. He says that the best reward has been to help young men be the best they can be.

Monday night at 10: Coach Doss talks to WHNT News 19 about why he’s retiring now.