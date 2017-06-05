× Auburn falls to Florida State in NCAA Regional final

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AL.com)- Dick Howser Stadium continued to be a house of horrors for Auburn in the postseason.

One strike away from a Super Regional berth on Sunday night, Auburn’s season came to an underwhelming close less than 24 hours later as the Tigers sputtered in a winner-take-all game against Florida State. The Seminoles, buoyed by an enormous effort from right-hander Will Zirzow, sent Auburn packing with a 6-0 win in front of 4,211 at Dick Howser Stadium in front on Monday night.

The loss dropped Auburn to 2-6 all-time in the program’s attempts to advance in NCAA Regionals in Tallahassee, where Auburn hasn’t moved on since the Tigers’ fabled 1997 regional win.

