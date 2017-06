Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Alabama Non-Violent Offenders Organization helps clients return to society; gain their full rights as citizens (voting rights, pardons and/or empungement of their criminal records); help find meaningful employment along with referrals for education or housing.  The ultimate goal is to help close the past life and create a brighter future.

The organization is located at 701 Andrew Jackson Way, Huntsville or contact (256)288-3175.

Open Monday-Thursday from 9 AM to 3 PM.