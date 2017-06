× Texas dad wears special Pokemon tie to son’s graduation

I made this tie for my dad when I was in 1st grade. 11 years later he wears it to my graduation :') pic.twitter.com/VNqEXpxTc3 — Dylan🎐 (@themindofd) June 1, 2017

AUSTIN, Tex. – The father of a Texas high school graduate celebrated his son’s success with the ultimate throwback gift.

18-year-old Dylan Olivo made his dad this Pokemon tie for Father’s Day in the first grade.

11 years later, it made a surprise appearance for his big day.

A photo of the pair on Twitter has already received more than 420K likes.

According to Dylan’s profile, he’ll be attending the University of Texas at Austin.