State Climatologist Reacts to President Donald Trump’s Decision to Withdraw From Paris Climate Agreement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — President Donald Trump withdrew The Untied States from The Paris Climate Accord recently. He said in a conference he would be open to renegotiating aspects of the agreement. State Climatologist and UAH Professor John Christy said the numbers don't lie when it comes to the agreement. He said at least on the science side of the agreement.

"I think if you look at the numbers you can see a rational reason for such a decision. The calculations that we and others have done have shown that if the United States withdrawals then the effect by 2100 is less than 100th of a degree on the global temperature," Christy explained.

He said the number can't even be measured. "The fact the impact is less than 100th of a degree you can see why someone would want to withdrawal from an agreement. If it comes with the baggage of economic harm as well," Christy said.

The Paris Climate Accord is an agreement that 195 nations signed onto. "The idea is to limit the production of greenhouse gases, particularly carbon dioxide," Christy said.

He said the idea is if you produce carbon dioxide emissions then the climate is affected. "There is evidence that the increase of carbon dioxide could have an effect on the global climate. Our research here shows the effect is going to be small if any; where others believe it could be large," Christy explained.

He said it doesn't matter if you believe humans effect the climate or not. He said under The Paris Climate Accord; his research reveals it doesn't make a difference if the United States is the agreement or not as it relates to science.

"We can not tell the difference in terms of how we measure the global temperature. We measure the temperature everyday here. The amount or the effect of the U.S. in or out of the treaty is negligible," Christy said.