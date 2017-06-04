National Cancer Survivors Day celebrates life; Twitter users react
(WHNT) – Today is National Cancer Survivors Day, and Twitter is responding with joy to stories and photos of those who have survived cancer.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer released a statement from the Trump Administration commemorating the day, saying “Today @POTUS celebrates #NationalCancerSurvivorsDay honoring millions who have won their battle & standing w/ those still on their journey.”
BayCare, operating out of Tampa Bay, posted a photo of the multiple colors representing each type of cancer awareness ribbon.
Other people on Twitter posted their before and after photos to show strength after their battles with cancer.
If you or someone you love in the Tennesse Valley has photos or a story they’d like to share, please contact the newsroom via Facebook or e-mail and send us your story!