National Cancer Survivors Day celebrates life; Twitter users react

(WHNT) – Today is National Cancer Survivors Day, and Twitter is responding with joy to stories and photos of those who have survived cancer.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer released a statement from the Trump Administration commemorating the day, saying “Today @POTUS celebrates #NationalCancerSurvivorsDay honoring millions who have won their battle & standing w/ those still on their journey.”

Today @POTUS celebrates #NationalCancerSurvivorsDay honoring millions who have won their battle & standing w/ those still on their journey. pic.twitter.com/D5RYnsFQ4l — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 4, 2017

BayCare, operating out of Tampa Bay, posted a photo of the multiple colors representing each type of cancer awareness ribbon.

Today is #NationalCancerSurvivorsDay. We salute those who have overcome or are still battling the disease. #NCSD2017 pic.twitter.com/jeMLUCIHQ7 — BayCare (@BayCare) June 4, 2017

Other people on Twitter posted their before and after photos to show strength after their battles with cancer.

Not a survivor yet but I'm still going 3 years later!!!! #NationalCancerSurvivorsDay pic.twitter.com/qIV8EGaWdg — kylie (@_kyle_jeffers) June 4, 2017

Happy #NationalCancerSurvivorsDay From that 3 year old boy to this amazing 8 year old via cancer years thanks to 26 bags of @GiveBloodNHS pic.twitter.com/0IqHD9uB0D — We Beat Leukaemia (@webeatleukaemia) June 4, 2017

"Good riddance to the girl on the left, I hope we never meet again.” #NationalCancerSurvivorsDay pic.twitter.com/GwOp8tGwzg — The Jimmy Fund (@TheJimmyFund) June 4, 2017

If you or someone you love in the Tennesse Valley has photos or a story they’d like to share, please contact the newsroom via Facebook or e-mail and send us your story!