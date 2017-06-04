× Limestone County School summer feeding program starts Monday

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The Limestone County School System is kicking off their own summer feeding program Monday, June 5th.

Their ‘Combating Hunger On Wheels’ or CHOW bus provides free breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 and under this summer.

The program runs Monday through Thursday at designated locations. The menu and bus stops will be posted weekly. You can see this week’s menu by clicking here, and the designated stops for the week of June 5-8 by clicking here.

To keep up with the weekly postings, you can visit the Limestone County School’s website here.

Scheduled Stops Week of June 5-8

Breakfast

Location: Time:

Owens Elementary School (front parking lot) 7:45 – 8:10 a.m.

Ardmore Boys and Girls Club 7:30 – 8:00 a.m.

Piney Chapel Cafeteria 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.

Athens Counseling Center 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch

Location: Time:

Athens Renaissance Learning 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Madison Street Baptist Church (parking lot) 11:15 – 11:45 a.m.

Ardmore Boys and Girls Club 12:10 – 1:00 p.m.

West Limestone Football Field Area 10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Owens Elementary School (front parking lot) 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Career Technical Center (front parking lot) 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.