Hit-or-miss showers, storms continue through Sunday evening

TENNESSEE VALLEY – A very warm, humid airmass in place over north Alabama and southern Tennessee is fueling isolated heavy downpours again Sunday.

Where it has rained, temperatures are hovering in the upper 70s to around 80; it is closer to the middle 80s in spots that have not yet received a shower or storm.

Refresh this page for the latest radar image:



The isolated showers and storms are forming in very random patterns across the area: some neighborhoods have gotten two or three showers today while others are still waiting on their first.

This is the nature of these summer-like pop-up showers, and this will be the case again on Monday.

Showers and storms will begin diminishing with the loss of daytime heating later this evening.

