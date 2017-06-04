× Former Auburn University President Jim Martin dies

AUBURN, Ala. – Former Auburn Unviersity President James “Jim” Martin died on Saturday, June 3rd, at the age of 84. He was the University’s 14th president from 1984 until he retired in 1992.

Martin’s leadership helped Auburn complete its most successful private capital campaign in the institution’s history at the time, with $111 million in contributions and pledges.

Martin was born in Vinemont, Alabama, but grew up in Greensboro, Alabama, where he graduated high school. He earned a bachelor’s from Auburn in agricultural management. Martin then went on to earn his master’s and PhD from North Carolina State University and Iowa State University, as well as serving two years in the armed forces.

The Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle will handle the arrangements for his funeral, which will be announced later.