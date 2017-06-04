× Eli Thompson, baby born without a nose, dies at 2

MOBILE, Ala. – Eli Thompson, the famed baby born without a nose, died Saturday evening according to our news partner AL.com.

The child’s family says he died around 10:40 PM at Springhill Medical Center in Mobile.

Eli was “very, very bright and happy, always smiling and giving everybody fist bumps,” Finch told AL.com in a phone interview Sunday morning.

“He touched a lot of people’s lives. A lot of people cared for him.” Finch said.

Eli learned how to use baby sign language and was beginning speech therapy at home with a speaking valve. His favorite word was “cookie”.

Eli’s condition was medically known as Arhinia, a rare facial anomaly which affects on in 197 million births.

