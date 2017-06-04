× Clay Hinchman discusses candidacy for U.S. House seat now held by Mo Brooks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – At last count there are 19 candidates for running to replace Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate. One of the candidates is fifth district Congressman, Mo Brooks. Brooks might win, but if he doesn’t he’ll likely run again for his current job.

If he does run for re-election he will definitely have competition.

The first to announce his candidacy for the fifth district, Huntsville businessman, and war veteran, Clay Hinchman. WHNT News 19 Steve Johnson sat down with Hinchman this week and he say’s he is excited about what is ahead.

“I think we’ve noticed a little bit that leadership needs to be changed,” explained Hinchman. “We feel that a lot of people in the district potentially are not being listened to, and hopefully Mo Brooks is able to run a successful Senate seat. We think he’ll be extremely competitive, but still I don’t see any problem with having younger, newer leadership coming into the forefront. A little competition never hurt anybody.”

Watch the entire interview with Clay Hinchman:

