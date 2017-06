Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's a nice way to wine and dine yourself and not break the bank.

An $8 rosé wine at Aldi - yes, Aldi - has been ranked one of the best in the world!

The wine is called Côtes de Provence Rosé and it beat out bottles three times its price.

The wine gained international recognition after being tasted in a challenge is known as 'The Oscar's of the Wine World,' where it won a silver medal.

Aldi is based in Germany and is the largest wine retailer in that country.