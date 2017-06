× Truck crashes into yard in Owens Cross Roads

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating after a truck crashed into the side of a house on Frankford Drive earlier today.

Police say the vehicle was driving around a curve when it hit a mailbox, two trees, then the utility box outside of a home. The house was not struck.

Police are unsure of whether speed was a factor or not. HPD is still investigating.