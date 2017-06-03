Jonathan Allen returns to Alabama to meet fans in Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala.- Since hearing his name called 17th overall by the Washington Redskins in April, Jonathan Allen has been a busy man. In the midst of OTAs, the former Alabama defensive end made a trip back down south for an autograph session at Dick's Sporting Goods in Florence.

"It's been a great experience. This is a dream come true so being able to come back to Alabama, I love any chance to come back and just see fans," said Allen. "Especially in spots where it's harder to get to Tuscaloosa on game days."

The Redskins just wrapped up their second of three OTA sessions where Allen spent time working with the second-team defense. Allen says the hardest part of transitioning to the NFL is getting used to the speed of the game. He feels like his time at the Capstone helped prepare him for the next level.

"I feel like from a mental aspect, it just taught me how to prepare on a daily basis," said Allen. "How to handle the trials and tribulations that come with being a professional athlete. I just feel like from a mental aspect, I'm ready and prepared for it."

The Redskins third and final OTA session is from June 5 to June 8.