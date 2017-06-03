Heroes on the Water gives veterans a relaxing place to heal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- Heal. Paddle. Fish. That's the slogan of Heroes on the Water, a nationwide organization that now has a chapter in North Alabama. They held their kick off event Saturday on Guntersville Lake.

"This is our first event. Huntsville-North Alabama is a very veteran rich territory. So we want to get out here, we want to help these guys," said Tony Dean, fundraising manager for the chapter.

Heroes on the Water provides therapeutic activities for veterans suffering from different forms of PTSD.

"What we're doing out here today is something as simple as taking these guys fishing," said Dean.

The veterans learn kayak fishing and paddling, which allows for a tranquil experience on the water both mentally and physically.

"We call it triple therapy. It's relaxation, rehabilitation,and reintegrate into society," explained Dean.

"They're really trying, it's an inner battle," said Bronson McLain.

McLain is a veteran himself, and also the media manager for Heroes on the Water. He said for those suffering from PTSD it's important for them to know where they came from hasn't changed.

"When you've gone through some traumatic situation and you come back to normalcy, everybody says well everybody else is different. But it's really you who feels different," said McLain.

He said the Heroes on the Water program aims to provide a sense of camaraderie and support for these warriors.

"Those who suffer with forms of PTSD and traumatic brain injury, it really just helps them to relax. And not worry about everything that they've had to deal with in the past," McLain explained.

If you want to get involved, and to learn more about Heroes on the Water,