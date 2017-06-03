Dollywood opens new attractions this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. - Planning a vacation this summer? You may want to head North and East. Dollywood has something for your whole family.

Dollywood is always a favorite summer attraction, there's so much to do there. This summer there are even more opportunities for fun.

The theme park opened two new attractions this summer, a 230-foot drop tower called Drop Line and a Junior Coaster. There is also a new slide at the water park called TailSpin Racer. It`s a five-story, six lane mat-style racing slide.

And, if that`s not enough, Dolly Parton just opened a new dinner theater in town called Smoky Mountain Adventures.