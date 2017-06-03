Celebs turn out for 15th annual John Stallworth Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- The stars were out in Huntsville this weekend for the 15th annual John Stallworth Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament. More than 160 golfers and 23 celebrities, including several Pro Football Hall of Famers, participated in the event.

All proceeds from the tournament go toward the foundation which provides scholarships for students at Stallworth's alma mater Alabama A&M as well as other colleges. Over the event's 15-year span, more than $500,000 dollars has been raised. That money has helped give aid to nearly 150 students.