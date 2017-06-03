× BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Second escapee caught, one more missing

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office confirm two of the three escapees from Prentiss County, Mississippi have been caught.

“We have another of the subjects in custody,” said Sheriff Frank Williamson. “Hopefully [we’ll] have the other before daylight.”

Early Saturday morning, they captured David Glasco, leaving John Brown as the only one missing.

“People need to look for a white male wearing a red shirt with jeans,” said Williamson.

Colbert County investigators have been working closely with other agencies to recapture the three men.

The first of the three, Mark Lindsey, was recaptured Thursday.

Friday night, officials said all agencies in the search will be broadening out to a larger area to continue the search Saturday.