HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Fresh fruits, veggies and more await your family at the Bailey Cove Farmer's Market.

The Bailey Cove Farmer's Market is about to begin and it's definitely something you'll want to check out.

The market will be open every Saturday starting June 3 through September 30 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the St Thomas Episcopal Church.

The market will be closed Labor Day weekend.