Albertville Woman Turns 100-years-old

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - An Albertville woman celebrated her 100th birthday today. Miss B may be considered the dancing queen or the woman who has lived to be 100-years-old. Though, she only likes to be called Miss B or Granny.

She couldn't be more happy that she celebrated her 100th birthday with family. "Oh I`m thrilled to death. I got one brother. There was eight of us children and he gave me $100.00 for my birthday," Miss B explained.

Miss B has a close bond with her brother Scooter. "I can`t explain how much I love my sisters, my sisters are just my everything," Scooter said.

Miss B may be celebrating her 100th birthday, but her brother Scooter will be celebrating his 92nd birthday next week. Some might say this family has some really good genes.

When you live to be 100-years-old you're bound to have several grandchildren and family members; and she loves them all.

So if you're wondering what the secret is to living a whole century, you may have to keep searching for the answer. "Honey, I don`t know the secret. Because I use to work for a cotton mill company. I worked there 30 years," Miss B said.