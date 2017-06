Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) -- More than 30 people were taken to five hospitals after the terror attacks Saturday night, London Ambulance Service Assistant Director of Operations Peter Rhodes says. Other people were treated at the scene, Rhodes says. More than 80 medics responded to the scenes at London Bridge and Borough Market.

Nine people, including three attackers, were killed during Saturday night's terror attacks at London Bridge and a nearby market, Mark Rowley of the Metropolitan Police told reporters.